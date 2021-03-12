NY Governor Cuomo Won't Resign Amid Sexual Assault Scandal

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 22:49 Hits: 2

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed that he would not resign as pressure mounts over allegations of sexual assault on Friday.

Democratic U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mondaire Jones, Jamaal Bowman, Carolyn Maloney, and Yvette Clarke have issued statements calling on Cuomo to step down after six women, some of them coworkers, accused the official of a series of misconduct, including groping.

"The fact that this latest report was so recent is alarming, and it raises concerns about the present safety and well-being of the administration’s staff," Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference call this morning. He said he will not resign amid allegations of sexual harassment. Read the transcript of the briefing here: https://t.co/FC6GJHEG9O March 12, 2021

However, Cuomo reported on Friday that currently, there are two accusations under review. "Let the review procedure. I’m not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians. I was elected by the people. Part of this is that I am not part of the political club, and you know what? I’m proud of it," Cuomo said.

"Women have a right to come forward and be heard, and I encourage that fully. But I also want to be clear; there is still a question of the truth. I did not do what has been alleged, period," the official said.

On Thursday morning, almost 60 Democratic members of the New York State Legislature asked for his resignation. Besides the allegations of sexual assault, the lawmakers also highlighted the administration's mismanagement amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a spike in the death toll in long-term-care facilities.

