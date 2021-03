Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 09:56 Hits: 4

Boxing legend Marvin Hagler, the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987, died on Saturday at age 66, his wife said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210314-middleweight-boxing-legend-marvelous-marvin-hagler-dies-at-66