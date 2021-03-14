Myanmar crackdown continues as civilian leader urges protesters to keep up anti-coup fight

Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 11:09 Hits: 4

Myanmar security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the commercial capital Yangon on Sunday, and at least three people were killed, witnesses and domestic media said. Meanwhile, civilian leader Mahn Win Khaing Than, who is on the run along with most of the country's senior officials, called on the people to not give up their fight.

