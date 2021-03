Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 07:59 Hits: 2

JOHOR BARU: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin believes it is the right time for Barisan Nasional to keep their distance from Perikatan Nasional. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/14/khaled-bn-should-start-distancing-itself-from-perikatan