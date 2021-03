Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 11:02 Hits: 1

Jeanine Anez, who succeeded Evo Morales as interim president for a year in 2019, has denounced the move as "political persecution."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bolivia-s-ex-president-anez-arrested-in-coup-probe/a-56861628?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf