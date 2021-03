Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 12:54 Hits: 3

Officially, East Germany and Poland were "socialist brother countries." But new evidence reveals that their intelligence services shared a mutual distrust and dislike.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/east-german-stasi-and-polish-secret-service-shared-deep-distrust/a-56831239?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf