Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 18:05 Hits: 3

Some 200 people, including scores of opposition politicians, were detained during a meeting in Moscow. The police claim participants were breaking COVID-19 rules.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russian-police-raid-moscow-opposition-conference/a-56865176?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf