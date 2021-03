Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 19:15 Hits: 3

(Reuters) - The acting leader of Myanmar's parallel civilian government, appointed by ousted lawmakers in the wake of a Feb. 1 military coup, addressed the public for the first time on Saturday from hiding and vowed to pursue a "revolution" to overturn the junta. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/14/vice-president-of-myanmar-civilian-government-vows-resistance-to-junta-rule