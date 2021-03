Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 13:18 Hits: 3

Russian police detained around 150 people at a meeting of independent and opposition politicians in Moscow on Saturday, accusing them of links to an "undesirable organisation", a monitoring group and a TV station said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-detains-around-150-people--including-leading-opposition-figures--at-moscow-meeting-14399132