Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021

Jordan's health minister was dismissed on Saturday after seven people died following an oxygen outage in a hospital treating coronavirus patients, and police were deployed to hold back hundreds of angry relatives, state media and witnesses said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/jordan-hospital-oxygen-outage-kills-at-least-6-patients-sources-14399080