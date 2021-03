Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 17:09 Hits: 2

Poland has expelled two Belarusian diplomats in what a deputy minister called an act of "reciprocity" as the two sides fight over a recent World War II commemoration and Warsaw's support of pro-democracy activists in Belarus.

