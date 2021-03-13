The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Nigeria: 30 Students Missing After New Kidnapping Incident

Nigerian police reported on Friday that 30 students remain missing after gunmen attacked a school on Thursday. In recent days, it is the latest kidnapping incident as experts warn that kidnapping for ransom is turning into an "industry" in the African country.

Kaduna State’s security commissioner, Samuel Aruwan, explained that the attack occurred at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization on the state capital's outskirts. It is still unknown who is behind the attack. 

According to the authorities, thus far, 180 people have been rescued. "Some of the rescued students were injured and received medical attention at a military facility," the official said.

During recent months there have been at least three events of the mass abduction of students. In February, 279 girls were taken from a school in Jangebe. Nigerian president said after the incident that government “will not succumb to blackmail by bandits who target innocent school students in the hope of massive ransom payments."

