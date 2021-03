Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 09:01 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic conditions in Kuala Lumpur have eased on Saturday (March 13) after heavy congestion was reported on Friday (March 12). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/13/police-roadblocks-at-sungai-besi-and-jalan-duta-toll-plazas-removed-to-ease-traffic-flow