Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 23:38 Hits: 3

A car bomb in Afghanistan's western Herat province has left at least seven people dead, as global powers seek a permanent ceasefire to the ongoing conflict.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-car-bomb-kills-at-least-7-injures-over-50-in-herat-province/a-56860023?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf