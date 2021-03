Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 05:14 Hits: 3

The US has labeled five Chinese tech companies, including Huawei, as national security risks. President Joe Biden may be continuing his predcessor's hardline stance against China's growing technological dominance.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-designates-huawei-four-other-chinese-tech-firms-national-security-threats/a-56860474?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf