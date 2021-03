Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 07:51 Hits: 4

LONDON (AFP): Prince Harry and his mixed-race wife meghan's popularity has fallen sharply in Britain after their explosive interview accusing the royal family of racism, a poll suggested Friday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/13/uk-public-turn-against-meghan-and-harry-after-racism-claims