Published on Friday, 12 March 2021

Group of Seven powers on Friday demanded that China honor commitments in Hong Kong and end "oppression" against democratic activists after Beijing forced sweeping changes of the city's election system.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/g7-powers-urge-china-end-oppression-hong-kong-14396226