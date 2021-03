Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 01:47 Hits: 4

LONDON: London police on Friday (Mar 12) charged a fellow officer with kidnap and murder, hours after confirming a body discovered in woodland was that of a missing woman in a high-profile case that has shocked Britain. Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving officer in the Metropolitan Police's elite ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/sarah-everard-wayne-couzens-police-in-elite-unit-charged-murder-14397428