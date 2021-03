Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 12:24 Hits: 2

The vast majority of Japanese equate German cuisine with sausages, beer and sweet wines. Firms taking part in Asia's largest food expo are trying to change these attitudes.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-food-firms-attempt-to-improve-image-in-picky-japan/a-56849954?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf