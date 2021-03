Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 14:22 Hits: 2

Germans are debating whether migrants and people with an immigrant background may be more at risk of contracting coronavirus. There are no reliable figures, but one thing is certain: poor people are in greater danger.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-poverty-is-higher-risk-factor-than-ethnicity/a-56852214?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf