Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 19:30 Hits: 5

The US city of Minneapolis will pay several million to settle a civil lawsuit brought by George Floyd's family. The police officer charged in connection with Floyd's death is currently facing trial.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/george-floyd-minneapolis-to-pay-27-million-to-settle-family-lawsuit-over-death/a-56859075?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf