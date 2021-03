Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 13:21 Hits: 2

The World Health Organization said Friday there was no reason to stop using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after several countries suspended the rollout over blood clot fears.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210312-who-says-no-reason-to-stop-using-excellent-astrazeneca-jab