Published on Friday, 12 March 2021

Back in 2011, FRANCE 24 followed Sam and his men fighting Muammar Gaddafi's forces in the streets of the Libyan capital Tripoli amid the whirlwind of the Arab Spring. Ten years on, our reporters caught up with Sam, now known as Hussam Najjair, to see if he thought the fight was worth it. They also went to the eastern city of Benghazi to meet supporters of strongman Khalifa Haftar. Gaddafi may now be just a memory, but Libya remains deeply divided.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/revisited/20210312-a-fractured-country-libya-10-years-after-gaddafi