The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

A fractured country: Libya, 10 years after Gaddafi

Category: World Hits: 2

A fractured country: Libya, 10 years after Gaddafi Back in 2011, FRANCE 24 followed Sam and his men fighting Muammar Gaddafi's forces in the streets of the Libyan capital Tripoli amid the whirlwind of the Arab Spring. Ten years on, our reporters caught up with Sam, now known as Hussam Najjair, to see if he thought the fight was worth it. They also went to the eastern city of Benghazi to meet supporters of strongman Khalifa Haftar. Gaddafi may now be just a memory, but Libya remains deeply divided. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/revisited/20210312-a-fractured-country-libya-10-years-after-gaddafi

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version