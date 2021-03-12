The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

A tale of two Turkeys: Society torn between religion and secularism

Category: World Hits: 4

A tale of two Turkeys: Society torn between religion and secularism Turkey is torn between the deeply secular heritage of its founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and the state religion now promoted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The government is trying to impose its views through psychological pressure and a revised educational curriculum, but is meeting strong resistance. Our Istanbul correspondent Shona Bhattacharyya reports.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/reporters/20210312-a-tale-of-two-turkeys-society-torn-between-religion-and-secularism

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version