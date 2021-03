Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 19:11 Hits: 4

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - The Pakistani Taliban on Friday threatened women's rights activists who organised demonstrations to mark International Women's Day in the country, accusing them of blasphemy and obscenity. Read full story

