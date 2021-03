Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 15:22 Hits: 3

Australian former finance minister Mathias Cormann was elected Friday as the new head of the influential Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, sources close to the OECD told AFP, in a choice likely to dismay environmental groups.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/australia-s-former-finance-minister-named-oecd-chief-14394228