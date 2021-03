Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 18:20 Hits: 4

GENEVA: The state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil is very concerning and serious action needs to be taken to deal with rising cases and deaths there, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday (Mar 12). "Unless serious measures are taken the upward trend now flooding the health ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/who-chief-says-covid-19-situation-in-brazil-is-deeply-concerning-14395434