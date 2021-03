Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 18:29 Hits: 4

Four Spanish regions have stopped administering doses from a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated, although the central government plans to keep using the shot.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/wary-of-blood-clots--some-spanish-regions-hold-back-astrazeneca-shots-14395462