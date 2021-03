Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 18:32 Hits: 4

The White House is building an inventory of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been produced in the United States so that they can quickly be given to Americans if the vaccine is authorized by the U.S. health regulator, a top administration official said Friday.

