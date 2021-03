Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 17:20 Hits: 5

No officers have been convicted since police fatally shot Breonna Taylor in her home March 13, 2020. Activists express “cautious and guarded hope” about the U.S. Department of Justice’s methodical investigation into the “no-knock” warrant that resulted in her death.

