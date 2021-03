Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 09:35 Hits: 1

From now on, every country or group of countries must ask itself whether it produces the technologies it needs or has guaranteed, unfettered, long-term access to them. A country that answers no is vulnerable to technological coercion that is no less severe than the military coercion of yesteryear.

