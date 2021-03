Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 16:58 Hits: 3

With growing momentum behind efforts to reform and strengthen US antitrust enforcement, a decades-long trend toward increasing market concentration may soon be confronted head-on. But enforcement alone will not cure what ails the US economy – especially not when US consumers themselves are smitten with the monopolists.

