Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Republicans don't govern, they perform

Republicans Would Rather Lose Than Cut Deals

An oppose-everything strategy evident on pandemic relief has seemed to pay political dividends in the past.

Surely, the top Republican preference was for the relief bill to collapse as it went through Congress. As it turned out, they were unable to make that happen. It seems likely after that, however, that their next-best preference was to have it pass without their votes because agreeing to a deal that would produce a smaller bill would still leave Republican legislators open to accusations that they were unwilling to fight. There’s not much scarier to them than being slapped with the dreaded RINO label, Republican in Name Only.

The second problem for Republicans, however, is that they’ve finally lost their credibility when they claim to oppose deficits. For decades they had managed to persuade many pundits to erroneously believe that they favored small deficits when Democrats are president, when in fact the party, for all its “deficit” talking points when Democrats are in the White House, was actually uninterested in actual federal budget deficits. At any rate, after Republican tax cuts widened the deficit under President Donald Trump, no one believes GOP deficit talk. That fact, along with some changes in Democratic policy preferences, helped produce the huge relief bill.