If all politics are local, these newspapers headlines across the country are a big win for Democrats

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, helping hundreds of millions of people who will most benefit from this new package of relief and survival in our country. The robust pandemic response that the Democratic Party has dragged a policy-bankrupt conservative movement through the last couple of weeks will even help the people that voted for Republicans and those delusional QAnon folks that probably believe all of the money they will receive is something only they deserve. It’s just the way that things go in a democracy.

News that the bill passed, and Biden’s push to have all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1, signaled to the country, to the businesses that operate here, and to Americans young and old, that support is on the way. It allows for some certainty over the next few months, and while there is no one fix to the quagmire we are in, knowing that money and resources are being specifically directed at our global health and economic crisis as if it is an actual health and economic crisis, affords Americans a confidence they have not felt for some time.

How big was is this news? After the American Rescue Plan had made its final pass through the House of Representatives, and before Biden even signed it, American Airlines’ Chairman and CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom sent a letter to their employees saying “For our 13,000 colleagues who received Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices last month, those are happily canceled – you can tear them up.” United Airlines was also quick to announce that it would be able to retain thousands of employees that were set for furlough, bringing the total number of known jobs in the airline industry saved by the American Rescue Plan to “approximately 27,000.”

I’m excited to see Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of daily costs of war and the hourly costs of medical bills due to COVID-19 illness and death, and the minute by minute breakdown of projected mental health costs over the next decade due to the mishandling of this pandemic.

This, of course, does not even begin to touch on how much support and need Americans had for this rescue plan. The GOP’s failure to participate in anything resembling a meaningful way, and then voting against all of the good help being sent to workers and families, and those who have become unemployed as a result of the last Republican administration’s handling of the global pandemic has led to new stories. Not stories about disenfranchised white rural voters who voted for Donald Trump because something something corruption and big business. These are stories of disenchantment with the business as usual Republican Party, a political entity unable to perform even the most rudimentary, easiest to rationalize politically tasks.

Barbara was a Republican for 40 years. Here’s what she has to say about Congressional Republicans who voted against Biden's #AmericanRescuePlan: “Shame on them… It was not right for America. It was not right for you, it was not right for me, it was not right for my children.” pic.twitter.com/YiZ5qEQvRh March 11, 2021

Even Republicans who voted against the bill are pretending that they were fully supportive of the bill and want credit for the heavy lifting and will of the Democratic Party that passed the legislation with zero help from Republicans.

Independent restaurant operators have won $28.6 billion worth of targeted relief. This funding will ensure small businesses can survive the pandemic by helping to adapt their operations and keep their employees on the payroll.https://t.co/Ob4pRb9Xh4 March 10, 2021

Amazing. This news has all been coupled with a Democratic administration that has very quickly tried to cull together a coordinated and powerful response to our country’s COVID-19 recovery, after a year of denialism, incompetence, and ultimately crony-authoritarianism attempts by the Trump administration. It’s leading to news stories once thought impossible to imagine, like Native American tribes coordinating, under severe deficits in technology, a vaccination program that they have been able to not only vaccinate the very high-risk communities they represent, but others outside of those communities as well. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan explained American Indian success:

White Earth has done a phenomenal job, vaccinating nearly 90% of elders in Mahnomen County, extending eligibility to Native and non-Native adults in the community, and making sure the urban Indian community has access to vaccine. I am proud to be a White Earth member. March 7, 2021

This bill does not solve all of the problems we face by a long shot, but it is arguably the single-most important piece of work Congress and the executive branch have done since the Affordable Care Act passed many moons ago. It is not the only major legislation the Biden administration and the Democratic-led Congress will try to get through this year, and it cannot be the only major legislation that America gets through this year. But this happened and it is great and millions of children and families will see their lives improve greatly as a result of it.

