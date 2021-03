Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 09:42 Hits: 6

Doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 produced in Italy by Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne Pharma & Biotech will not be available on the market until at least late 2021, the TASS news agency reported on Friday.

