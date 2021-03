Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 08:30 Hits: 7

Berlin's largest music theater is nominated for a much-coveted Grammy in the "Best Opera Recording" category. Its entry: the early 20th-century opera "The Dwarf."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/deutsche-oper-berlin-in-line-for-a-grammy/a-56834768?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf