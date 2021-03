Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 06:56 Hits: 6

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese researchers have shown that a type of sea slug are able to self-decapitate and regrow their bodies, a discovery that could have ramifications for regenerative medicine. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/12/sea-slugs-lose-heads-to-rid-bodies-of-parasites-japan-researchers-show