Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 07:45 Hits: 7

JOHOR BARU: The police have arrested a 59-year-old man for allegedly stealing thousands of ringgit from his former employer’s cash deposit box. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/12/johor-cops-arrest-man-for-allegedly-stealing-rm35000-from-former-boss