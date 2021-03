Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 13:00 Hits: 4

National Climate Goals (NDCs) are "nowhere close" to achieving the 1.5-degree Paris target, says a new report. UN head Antonio Guterres is calling on nations to step up ahead of COP 26 in November.

