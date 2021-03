Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 08:43 Hits: 4

Although the German luxury carmaker is making huge investments in electromobility, Porsche says its cleaner synthetic fuel will allow older models of its performance car range to stay on the road for longer.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/porsche-to-produce-fuel-as-clean-as-electric-vehicles/a-56787413?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf