Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 13:27 Hits: 4

This week's talking points from women's football include: Bayer Leverkusen a new team to fear, Wolfsburg's Ewa Pajor returning from injury and former first lady Michelle Obama congratulating US soccer stars.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/women-s-bundesliga-roundup-bayer-leverkusen-on-the-march/a-56804615?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf