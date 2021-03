Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 13:20 Hits: 4

The US-produced, one shot vaccine has become the fourth to be granted approval by the European Medicines Agency. The EU has already ordered 400 million doses.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-vaccine-eu-regulators-approve-johnson-johnson-shot/a-56834858?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf