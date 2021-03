Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 15:48 Hits: 4

The COVID pandemic has hit Africa less severely than was initially feared. But the consequences of the crisis are huge: the economic slowdown has amplified social inequality, as limited access to vaccines dampens hopes.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/africa-s-battle-with-covid-19-continues-one-year-on/a-56838418?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf