Paris’s Stalingrad neighbourhood looks for solution to growing crack problem

Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021

Fed-up residents of the Stalingrad neighbourhood in northern Paris have taken to social media to post videos documenting the insecurity, pollution, noise pollution and violence caused by the growing number of crack users and dealers in the area. Residents say that the lockdowns and curfews imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic have highlighted the problem as local organisations work to ease tensions in the neighbourhood.

