Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021

The European Commission authorised Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, giving the European Union's 27 nations a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled vaccination drive in the bloc.

