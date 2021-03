Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 17:30 Hits: 7

Christie’s auction house on Thursday said it had auctioned off a digital collage by an artist named Beeple for nearly $70 million, in an unprecedented sale of a digital artwork that fetched more money than physical works by many better known artists.

