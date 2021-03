Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 15:32 Hits: 4

KOTA KINABALU: The country and its people can now move on following the KL High Court decision to allow the use of the word "Allah" and three other Arabic words in all Christian publications, says Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan. Read full story

