Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 15:38 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has urged all Muslims in the country to embrace the Israk Mikraj event although it has to be celebrated under the new norms. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/11/pm-wants-muslims-to-embrace-israk-mikraj-despite-new-norms