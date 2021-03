Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 18:17 Hits: 6

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - A Sudanese militia leader accused by rights groups of atrocities in Darfur was released from a Khartoum prison on Wednesday following a pardon by Sudan's ruling council, the movement he heads said in a statement. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/12/sudanese-militia-leader-musa-hilal-freed-after-pardon