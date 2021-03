Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 00:56 Hits: 3

Arkansas will ban all abortions except in medical emergencies as of August under legislation signed by Governor Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday, a measure that will be the nation's strictest abortion regulation if it is not overturned in court.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/arkansas-bans-abortions-except-medical-emergencies-14372588